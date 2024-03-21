Son of Detained S. Korean Missionary Appeals for Global Support in Geneva

Amid an ongoing session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Choi Jin-young, the son of detained South Korean missionary Choi Chun-gil, has made a heartfelt plea for international assistance. His father, alongside two other missionaries, remains in North Korea under unknown conditions, sparking a call for their repatriation and an end to family separations caused by such detentions.

Urgent Plea for International Action

During a gathering organized by the South Korean permanent mission in Geneva, Choi Jin-young highlighted the critical human rights violations committed by North Korea, including the case of Otto Warmbier. He met with Elizabeth Salmon, U.N. special rapporteur for North Korean human rights, to convey the anguish of families like his. Choi's efforts extend to discussions with human rights organizations and key international figures, aiming to secure basic rights for those detained by Pyongyang.

Collaborative International Efforts

The South Korean government, under President Yoon Suk Yeol, has prioritized the issue of its nationals detained in North Korea as a significant humanitarian concern. Efforts are being made to foster cooperation with the United States, Japan, and Canada, countries that have also suffered from the abduction and detention of their citizens by North Korea. Choi's meetings in Geneva represent a pivotal move towards garnering global support for the cause.

Hope Amidst Despair

Choi Jin-young's campaign in Geneva underscores the desperate need for international solidarity and action against North Korea's human rights abuses. By sharing personal stories and seeking collaborative efforts, there is a glimmer of hope for the families affected. The global community's response to this plea could mark a turning point in the fight for justice and repatriation of detainees in North Korea.