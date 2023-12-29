en English
Asia

North Korea’s Yongbyon Reactor Likely to Be Operational by Summer 2023

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:45 am EST
North Korea’s Yongbyon Reactor Likely to Be Operational by Summer 2023

In a development that intensifies international apprehensions, South Korea’s Defense Minister Shin Wonsik has recently stated that a light-water reactor at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is anticipated to be officially operational by the summer of 2023. This premiere reactor’s commencement symbolizes a potential surge in North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, as the Yongbyon nuclear complex has long been the nerve center of its nuclear program.

Unsettling Observations at Yongbyon

The United Nations atomic agency and external experts have detected indications that North Korea has already initiated operations at this contentious light-water reactor. The reactor has become a significant concern owing to its potential to produce plutonium, a crucial ingredient in the creation of nuclear weapons. North Korea has historically generated weapons-grade plutonium from its 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon. The operation of this new light-water reactor, thus, signifies an additional source of nuclear fuel, a move that contravenes U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Escalating Tensions on the Korean Peninsula

The recent developments come amidst heightened tensions in the region. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged his party to expedite war preparations, including advancements in its nuclear program, attributing the drastic measures to an ‘extreme’ military situation triggered by ‘unprecedented’ anti-North confrontations with Washington. The U.S. and South Korea have been discussing nuclear deterrence alternatives in anticipation of a potential conflict with North Korea.

A Defiant Stance

North Korea has been consistently defiant, conducting a record-breaking series of weapons tests that include launching reconnaissance satellites and test-firing advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles. The regime has declared itself an ‘irreversible’ nuclear power and has repeatedly expressed its refusal to relinquish its nuclear program, despite numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions since 2006, urging it to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Asia North Korea
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

