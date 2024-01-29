North Korea's Underwater Game-Changer: Kim Jong Un Supervises New Submarine-Launch Missile Test

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, supervised the successful testing of a strategic cruise missile designed for submarine launch, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The missile, named Pulhwasal-3-31, was launched near the eastern port of Sinpo, an area known for North Korean submarine development. This test follows its inaugural launch from land, marking Pulhwasal-3-31's first underwater demonstration.

A Two-Hour Journey to Precision

During the test, two missiles were launched. They soared for over two hours before accurately hitting an island target. The exact launch platform remains unspecified, but it's known that North Korea has previously used developmental submarines and underwater test platforms for similar operations. South Korea's military, in cooperation with the United States, is currently analyzing the launches, including scrutinizing North Korea's claims about the flight times.

Kim Jong Un's Underwater Ambition

North Korea's pursuit of submarine-launched missiles is part of a broader strategy to build a nuclear-armed navy capable of launching nuclear strikes from underwater. This would significantly increase North Korea's deterrence and survivability in the event of a nuclear attack. Kim Jong Un has tasked his military with achieving this nuclear weaponization of the navy and expanding its operational sphere. He has also received briefings on the development of a nuclear-propelled submarine.

Reality Check: A Daunting Task Ahead

Despite North Korea's claims of advancements, experts believe the nation faces a daunting task in realizing this ambition. Developing an effective fleet of nuclear-capable submarines would require significant time, resources, and potentially external assistance. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have escalated in the region as North Korea continues its weapons development. In response, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have ramped up their military exercises and deterrence strategies.