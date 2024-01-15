en English
International Relations

North Korea’s Solid-Fuel Missile Test: A Leap in Military Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:55 pm EST
North Korea’s Solid-Fuel Missile Test: A Leap in Military Capabilities

North Korea has reportedly successfully test-fired a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile, marking a significant step forward in the country’s missile capabilities. This development is the first time Pyongyang has publicized the launch of a solid-fuel missile of this range. The missile, equipped with a warhead capable of hypersonic speeds, has been tested for its gliding and maneuvering characteristics, and the reliability of the newly-developed high-thrust solid-fuel engine.

Advancements in North Korea’s Defence Capabilities

North Korea’s shift from liquid to solid-fuel propellants for its ICBM-class launches and short-range ballistic missile development aims to increase its ability to carry out surprise attacks. The development of warheads that can travel about five times the speed of sound is part of North Korea’s five-year defense program, which has entered its fourth year. Experts have noted that these developments make the missiles more difficult to intercept.

Implications of Solid-Fuel Missile Testing

The missile test signifies an escalation in North Korea’s weapons development activities and has raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. This test is a part of North Korea’s ongoing efforts to develop more powerful and harder to detect weapons aimed at striking remote U.S. targets in the region.

Global Security Concerns

The advancements in North Korea’s missile technology, particularly the development of solid-fuel missiles, contribute to regional and global security tensions. There are concerns about potential arms cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as well as heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The development of solid-fuel missiles represents a step forward in the country’s long-range missile technology, which, coupled with its history of nuclear weapons development and testing, is a matter of international concern.

In conclusion, North Korea’s successful testing of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile indicates significant advancements in its missile technology. This development is a significant factor in the escalating tensions in the region and has implications for global security. As the international community closely monitors North Korea’s activities, the focus remains on mitigating the risks and maintaining regional stability.

International Relations Military North Korea
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

