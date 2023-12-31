en English
International Relations

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Announces Military Expansion Amidst Rising Tensions

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Announces Military Expansion Amidst Rising Tensions

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, in a sweeping policy statement, has laid out an ambitious plan for bolstering the country’s military capabilities in 2024. The strategy includes the launch of three new spy satellites, the manufacturing of military drones, and an expansion of its nuclear arsenal. The move is seen as a calculated gambit in the face of rising international tensions and ahead of crucial elections in the United States and South Korea.

A Show of Force Amidst Rising Tensions

Kim’s announcement, coming on the heels of a five-day party congress, was laced with criticism towards the United States. He argued that U.S. policies have driven the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war and urged his military to prepare for conflict, even if it involves nuclear weapons. This rhetoric paints a grim picture of the escalating tensions between Pyongyang, its southern neighbour, and the U.S.

Pyongyang’s Nuclear Ambitions

Despite the Biden administration’s openness to dialogue, the U.S. continues to impose new sanctions on North Korea due to its continued violation of U.N. sanctions through missile tests. Furthermore, the U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the region. In response, Kim underscored the necessity of advancing North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. He also expressed a desire to foster relationships with countries opposed to the U.S., primarily China and Russia.

South Korea’s Concerns and North Korea’s Domestic Goals

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service has warned of potential North Korean military provocations or cyberattacks in 2024. Relations between North and South Korea have soured, with Kim branding the South as a hostile state under U.S. influence. Apart from military ambitions, Kim also outlined domestic goals to develop the economy and invest in science and technology.

North Korea’s Nuclear and Military Advances

North Korea claims to have successfully launched its first military spy satellite and test-fired new solid-fuel ICBMs. The U.N. nuclear watchdog and independent experts have noted that a new reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex appears operational, which could be a significant source of plutonium for nuclear weapons. Kim’s plans for 2024 also include enhancing missile forces, expanding the submarine fleet, and developing electronic warfare capabilities. The announcement of the spy satellites follows a successful launch and two previous failed attempts.

While North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon since 2017, it has taken steps to resume operations at its testing site. The developments speak volumes about North Korea’s unwavering commitment to its nuclear ambitions, underscoring the urgency of de-escalation and diplomacy in the region.

0
International Relations Military North Korea
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

