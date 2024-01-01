en English
International Relations

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Amplifies Warlike Rhetoric, Threatens Annihilation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Amplifies Warlike Rhetoric, Threatens Annihilation

In an escalation of threats, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has intensified his country’s belligerent rhetoric, unveiling a series of military advancements and intentions. The latest proclamation from Pyongyang comes amidst a growing sense of unease following Kim’s vow to bolster national defense to counter an ‘unprecedented’ U.S.-led confrontation.

Warlike Declarations

State media reports suggest that Kim Jong Un has instructed his military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ the United States and South Korea, if provoked. This alarming statement followed a significant party gathering, where Kim delineated plans to launch additional military spy satellites, manufacture more nuclear materials, and develop attack drones within the year. He underscored the need to hone North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, referring to it as the ‘treasured sword’ to fortify national security.

Aggressive Stance towards South Korea

Further exacerbating tensions, Kim described South Korea as a ‘hemiplegic malformation’ and a ‘colonial subordinate state’, tarnished by Yankee culture. He hinted at North Korea’s preparedness to use nuclear weapons to suppress South Korea in the event of a conflict. In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in his New Year’s Day address, pledged to enhance his military’s preemptive strike, missile defense, and retaliatory capabilities against the North Korean nuclear threat. He emphasized the importance of constructing genuine peace through strength.

Repercussions and Responses

South Korea’s Defense Ministry has warned that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in decisive punishment and the termination of the Kim government. Concurrently, North Korea is deliberating the possibility of disbanding or restructuring organizations handling relations with South Korea. This could fundamentally alter the principle and direction of North-South relations. Experts are gearing up for potential small-scale military clashes between the two Koreas and anticipate North Korea to test-launch intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and other significant new weapons.

International Relations North Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

