en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

North Korea’s Hypersonic Missile Tests: A Leap in Military Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
North Korea’s Hypersonic Missile Tests: A Leap in Military Technology

In a move that has raised eyebrows globally, North Korea has been testing hypersonic missiles. These advanced weapons are capable of altering the balance of military power, as they can travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound. Their maneuverability and unpredictable flight paths make them difficult to detect and intercept with current missile defense systems.

North Korea’s Leap in Military Technology

The development and testing of hypersonic missiles by North Korea signifies a significant leap in their military technology. This positions them to potentially overcome enemy defenses with unprecedented speed and precision. The reasons for North Korea’s pursuit of such advanced weaponry can be linked to a desire to bolster their defense capabilities, deter external threats, and reinforce their bargaining power on the international stage.

Understanding Hypersonic Missiles

Understanding how hypersonic missiles work involves a grasp of their propulsion systems. These include scramjet engines that compress incoming air before combustion, allowing them to maintain extraordinary speeds. The development of these missiles is part of an emerging arms race, with major powers like the United States, Russia, and China also investing in hypersonic technology.

Global Security at Stake

North Korea’s actions have prompted discussions about arms control and the need for new strategies to maintain global security. The latest test involved a flight test of a new solid fuel intermediate range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead. The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. This test is part of North Korea’s efforts to develop more powerful and harder to detect weapons targeting U.S. military bases in Guam and Japan.

There are concerns about alleged arms cooperation between North Korea and Russia, further heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula. As the arms race intensifies, the global community must confront the pressing issue of maintaining security and preventing the escalation of military conflicts.

0
Military North Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
1 hour ago
UK Commits Historic $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
In a critical move underscoring the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged a historic $3 billion in military aid for the upcoming financial year. This announcement, made during Sunak’s visit to the embattled Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, marks the UK’s most substantial annual commitment since the commencement of Russia’s full-scale
UK Commits Historic $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
2 hours ago
Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day
Convicted Russian Mayor Joins Military in Ukraine: A Trade-off in Justice?
2 hours ago
Convicted Russian Mayor Joins Military in Ukraine: A Trade-off in Justice?
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
1 hour ago
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience
1 hour ago
Unusual Public Opening at Royal Thai Naval Academy Offers Unique Military Hardware Experience
Britain to Deploy 20,000 Military Personnel, Warships, and Fighter Jets in Major NATO Exercise Across Europe
1 hour ago
Britain to Deploy 20,000 Military Personnel, Warships, and Fighter Jets in Major NATO Exercise Across Europe
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
1 min
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
1 min
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
2 mins
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
2 mins
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
3 mins
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
3 mins
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
3 mins
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
3 mins
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
3 mins
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
15 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app