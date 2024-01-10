en English
Asia

North Korea’s Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
North Korea’s Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill

On May 9, 2019, the world got a glimpse of North Korea’s military prowess as the country’s leader, Kim Jong-Un, supervised a strike drill conducted by the Korean People’s Army (KPA) in strategic areas of the nation. The drill served as a stark reminder of North Korea’s ongoing focus on military readiness and the public display of its defensive capabilities.

Kim Jong-Un in the Limelight

The event was covered by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which released images from the exercise on May 10, 2019. The photograph that caught the world’s attention depicted Kim Jong-Un at the military exercise, exuding stern leadership while overseeing the operations. The distribution of this image came with a mandatory credit to ‘AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS.’

Editorial Use Restrictions on the Image

Interestingly, the picture was subject to editorial use restrictions. These restrictions explicitly prohibited the image’s use for marketing or advertising campaigns. This rule underscores the control North Korea maintains over its image and narrative, even on a global scale. Furthermore, the restrictions caution that the image’s authenticity, location, date, and content cannot be independently verified by the distributing agency, AFP.

Implications for South Korea

In a subsequent development, Kim Jong Un intensified pressure on South Korea by labeling it the ‘principal enemy’ and defining it as the most hostile state towards North Korea. This move is widely seen as an effort to influence South Korea’s upcoming elections, highlighting the strategic nature of North Korea’s public displays and declarations.

In conclusion, the military exercise and the ensuing developments underscore North Korea’s ongoing focus on military readiness, the maintenance of its public image, and strategic maneuvering in the international arena. The world watches on, as these events continue to shape the narrative surrounding one of the globe’s most secretive and intriguing nations.

Asia Military North Korea
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

