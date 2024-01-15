en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

North Korea’s Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
North Korea’s Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security

The South Korean military has identified a ballistic missile launched by North Korea as being of intermediate-range class, signaling a potential escalation in the ongoing tensions and military activities on the Korean Peninsula. This development provides key insights into North Korea’s missile capabilities and may hint at its strategic intentions. North Korean ballistic missile tests often raise alarm among neighboring countries and the international community due to their implications for regional security and violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit such activities.

North Korea Tests New Missile

North Korea claimed to have flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead. The test was reportedly aimed at verifying the reliability of the missile’s solid-fuel engines and the maneuverable flight capabilities of the hypersonic warhead. The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. This event increases concerns about an alleged arms cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as the U.S. and South Korean governments claim that North Korea has been providing Russia with arms supplies.

Implications for Regional Security

The newly tested missile is believed to be designed to hit U.S. military bases in Okinawa, Japan, and the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. North Korea’s state media claimed success in testing solid-fuel engines for a new intermediate-range ballistic missile. With an escalation in warlike rhetoric from leader Kim Jong Un, experts believe these actions aim to influence the results of South Korea’s parliamentary elections and the U.S. presidential election.

Responses and Repercussions

The launch of the intermediate-range missile has heightened tensions, following recent intercontinental ballistic missile and spy satellite launches. The U.S. military has highlighted the ‘destabilizing impact’ of North Korea’s weapons program. In response, North Korea has stepped up pressure on Seoul, declaring it the ‘principal enemy’ and vowing to enhance its nuclear strike capabilities against the U.S. and Pacific allies. This development and North Korea’s alleged military cooperation with Russia have raised concerns about its willingness to challenge the U.S. and its allies, thus reshaping the security dynamics in East Asia.

0
Asia Military North Korea
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
25 mins ago
Ceasefire in Myanmar: A Beacon of Hope for Regional Stability and Prosperity
In an unprecedented development, rival factions in Myanmar have reached a formal ceasefire agreement. This accord, facilitated by China’s steadfast mediation efforts, heralds not only a crucial milestone for Myanmar’s internal stability and development but also augurs well for the security and economic growth of the China-Myanmar border area. China’s Role in the Ceasefire The
Ceasefire in Myanmar: A Beacon of Hope for Regional Stability and Prosperity
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
9 hours ago
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Japan Extends Congratulatory Message to Taiwan's President-elect William Lai
10 hours ago
Japan Extends Congratulatory Message to Taiwan's President-elect William Lai
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan's Election Victory
42 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets Braced for Impact after Taiwan's Election Victory
George Town Aglow: 2,200 Red Lanterns Illuminate Heritage Enclave for CNY
54 mins ago
George Town Aglow: 2,200 Red Lanterns Illuminate Heritage Enclave for CNY
Palawan Takes Center Stage in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travel Trends
8 hours ago
Palawan Takes Center Stage in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travel Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
1 min
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump's Dominance, DeSantis' Dilemma, and the High Stakes
YouGov Poll Indicates Potential Shift in UK Political Landscape
2 mins
YouGov Poll Indicates Potential Shift in UK Political Landscape
Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali
4 mins
Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
4 mins
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
6 mins
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
6 mins
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower's Olympic Ambition Against All Odds
6 mins
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower's Olympic Ambition Against All Odds
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
6 mins
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
Stormers Rugby: Coach Calls for More 'Killer Instinct' Despite Recent Victory
7 mins
Stormers Rugby: Coach Calls for More 'Killer Instinct' Despite Recent Victory
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
27 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app