Military

North Korean Missile Travels 1,000 km, Landing in East Sea: A Shift in Missile Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
The South Korean military confirmed that a missile launched by North Korea traveled an estimated 1,000 kilometers before landing in the East Sea. This event adds to the string of missile tests conducted by North Korea, raising significant concerns among neighboring countries and the international community. The missile’s trajectory and eventual landing in the East Sea underscore North Korea’s relentless pursuit of ballistic missile capabilities.

A Shift in North Korea’s Missile Technology

North Korea’s recent missile launch does not only represent another test but signals a shift towards solid-fuel ballistic missiles. These missiles are easier to transport and quicker to launch, making them a more imminent threat. The missile did not fly over Japan, landing instead in waters between North Korea and Japan. This further emphasizes the North’s calculated approach to demonstrate its military prowess while avoiding direct confrontation.

The Implications of the Missile Test

North Korea’s missile tests are closely monitored due to their potential to amplify tensions in the region and their implications on East Asia’s security landscape, particularly the stability of the Korean Peninsula. The recent missile test is believed to be an attempt to influence the upcoming elections in South Korea and the United States. Moreover, it has been suggested that North Korea aims to target U.S. military bases in Guam and Okinawa island with its new intermediate-range ballistic missile with solid-fuel engine capabilities.

Response to North Korea’s Provocation

South Korea’s military maintains readiness to respond to any provocations by North Korea. Coordinating with the United States and Japan, South Korea is conducting an analysis of the launched missile. The launch has been criticized as a violation of United Nations resolutions. North Korea’s actions are viewed as a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula. However, Japan’s Defense Ministry suggests that the missile may have been shorter range, indicating the need for further analysis and a cautious approach to the escalating tensions.

Military North Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

