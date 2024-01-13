en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

North Korean Defector’s Bittersweet Memories of Holidays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
North Korean Defector’s Bittersweet Memories of Holidays

From the cold corridors of North Korea, a defector named Rose paints a vivid image of the Lunar New Year and of an unfamiliar Western holiday, Valentine’s Day. Leaving her homeland in 2019, these holidays stir a range of emotions within her, reflecting the duality of her past life.

Revisiting the Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year held a special place in Rose’s heart as a child. It was, after all, the day when children became the happy recipients of money. The sheer anticipation of deciding what to spend this gift on would kindle an excitement that was hard to contain. The conundrum of choosing between various toys at the store was a yearly struggle, a struggle that was eagerly awaited.

The Harsh Realities of Life

However, the joyous facade of this holiday in North Korea concealed a grim reality. In financially struggling households, the money gifted to children by neighbors often became a lifeline for survival. The parents, driven by desperation, would use this money to sustain their families, leaving the children bereft of their cherished gifts. As Rose matured, holidays morphed into a much-needed break from the relentless work schedule dictated by the state, which often demanded six to seven days of work per week.

A Brush with Valentine’s Day

Rose’s first encounter with Valentine’s Day occured at university. Here, students would covertly indulge in forbidden content, dabbling in new ideas and concepts. Despite the stringent social norms of North Korea, where dating was considered taboo, the young women decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own way. They gifted chocolates to the men they held affection for. However, most men, unfamiliar with the concept of Valentine’s Day, were nonplussed by these gestures, leaving their efforts largely unnoticed.

The holidays, thus, evoke a myriad of feelings for Rose. They serve as a poignant reminder of her life in North Korea, replete with its trials, tribulations, and fleeting moments of joy. The bittersweet nature of these celebrations encapsulates the complexity of her experiences, painting a vivid image of life within the hermit kingdom.

0
North Korea Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
6 hours ago
North Korea Shuts Down Inter-Korean Organizations Amid Escalating Tensions
In a significant move, North Korea has announced the dissolution of its inter-Korean organizations, marking a halt to the broadcasts of Pyongyang Radio, a medium previously used for transmitting encrypted messages to spies in South Korea. The decision follows directives from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, highlighting an escalation in tensions between the two Koreas.
North Korea Shuts Down Inter-Korean Organizations Amid Escalating Tensions
North Korea Opens for Tourism, Welcomes Russian Group After Four-Year Hiatus
1 day ago
North Korea Opens for Tourism, Welcomes Russian Group After Four-Year Hiatus
U.S. Sanctions Russian Entities over Arms Transfers with North Korea
1 day ago
U.S. Sanctions Russian Entities over Arms Transfers with North Korea
ICJ Hears Genocide Allegations Against Israel; Japan Bolsters Security with Satellite Launch
21 hours ago
ICJ Hears Genocide Allegations Against Israel; Japan Bolsters Security with Satellite Launch
Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Monitor North Korean Activities
22 hours ago
Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Monitor North Korean Activities
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities and Individual Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
23 hours ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities and Individual Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
2 mins
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
3 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Elections: A Turning Point in Relations with China
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
6 mins
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
10 mins
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
15 mins
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
16 mins
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
22 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
24 mins
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
25 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app