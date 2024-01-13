North Korean Defector’s Bittersweet Memories of Holidays

From the cold corridors of North Korea, a defector named Rose paints a vivid image of the Lunar New Year and of an unfamiliar Western holiday, Valentine’s Day. Leaving her homeland in 2019, these holidays stir a range of emotions within her, reflecting the duality of her past life.

Revisiting the Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year held a special place in Rose’s heart as a child. It was, after all, the day when children became the happy recipients of money. The sheer anticipation of deciding what to spend this gift on would kindle an excitement that was hard to contain. The conundrum of choosing between various toys at the store was a yearly struggle, a struggle that was eagerly awaited.

The Harsh Realities of Life

However, the joyous facade of this holiday in North Korea concealed a grim reality. In financially struggling households, the money gifted to children by neighbors often became a lifeline for survival. The parents, driven by desperation, would use this money to sustain their families, leaving the children bereft of their cherished gifts. As Rose matured, holidays morphed into a much-needed break from the relentless work schedule dictated by the state, which often demanded six to seven days of work per week.

A Brush with Valentine’s Day

Rose’s first encounter with Valentine’s Day occured at university. Here, students would covertly indulge in forbidden content, dabbling in new ideas and concepts. Despite the stringent social norms of North Korea, where dating was considered taboo, the young women decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own way. They gifted chocolates to the men they held affection for. However, most men, unfamiliar with the concept of Valentine’s Day, were nonplussed by these gestures, leaving their efforts largely unnoticed.

The holidays, thus, evoke a myriad of feelings for Rose. They serve as a poignant reminder of her life in North Korea, replete with its trials, tribulations, and fleeting moments of joy. The bittersweet nature of these celebrations encapsulates the complexity of her experiences, painting a vivid image of life within the hermit kingdom.