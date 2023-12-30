en English
International Relations

North Korea to Launch Three More Reconnaissance Satellites by 2024: International Tensions Rise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:56 pm EST
In a bid to enhance its reconnaissance capabilities, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has unveiled plans to launch three additional reconnaissance satellites by 2024. This move signifies an ambitious new chapter in the nation’s space program, building upon its previous efforts in satellite technology. As a part of a broader strategy, the DPRK aims to bolster its surveillance and monitoring abilities—a focal point in its recent national agenda.

International Implications

The announcement has elicited global attention, given the dual-use potential of satellite technology in both civilian and military applications. The international community frequently views developments such as these with apprehension, particularly when initiated by the DPRK. The planned satellite launches are likely to undergo rigorous global scrutiny. Furthermore, the potential impact on regional security and international relations is poised to become a subject of continuous discussion and examination as the launch dates draw closer.

Recent Activities and Reactions

The DPRK, following prolonged periods of heightened tensions with the U.S., South Korea, and Japan, has put its munitions industry and nuclear weapons sector ‘on a war footing’. Recently, the country launched a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching American territory. This action led the U.S., Japan, and South Korea to implement a ‘real-time data sharing mechanism’ to keep tabs on North Korea’s missile activities. Moreover, the United Nations criticized North Korea’s inaugural launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, branding it as a misuse of prohibited ballistic missile technology.

Escalating Tensions

In response to the DPRK’s growing list of missile launches and military drills, South Korea and the United States have expressed their condemnation. Sanctions have been imposed on North Korean individuals and institutions by South Korea. Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, has rebuffed the idea of resuming discussions over its contested weapons programs, declaring North Korea an irreversible nuclear power. Officials have also hinted at a potential seventh nuclear test. The increasing tensions and military exercises involving North Korea, South Korea, Japan, and the United States have fueled fears of a nuclear test and concerns about North Korea’s prohibited nuclear arsenal. The United States has expressed an interest in dialogue with North Korea, but to no avail, as the DPRK remains unresponsive.

International Relations North Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

