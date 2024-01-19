North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapons System Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent development that has sent ripples across the international community, North Korea announced the test of an underwater nuclear system, known as 'Haeil-5-23.' The test, while not specifying the exact date, was reported by state media KCNA and conducted off the country's east coast.

Response to Joint Military Drills

The North Korean defence ministry's spokesman justified the test as a countermeasure to joint military drills by South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The spokesperson accused these nations of engaging in provocative military exercises and warned of 'catastrophic consequences' should such drills continue. The military drills, which recently concluded and included the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, were aimed at enhancing responses to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.

Capabilities of the 'Haeil-5-23'

The 'Haeil' system, translating to 'tsunami,' is reportedly designed to launch covert attacks in enemy waters, capable of devastating naval assets by generating a large radioactive wave through an underwater explosion. The system was first reportedly tested in March 2023, and its recent testing adds to the growing concern about North Korea's expanding arsenal amidst its increasingly hostile rhetoric.

International Repercussions and Responses

Following North Korea's launch of a new intermediate-range, solid-fuel hypersonic missile, the international community, including Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo, condemned it as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. These actions come as nuclear envoys from the three allied nations convened in Seoul to deliberate on Pyongyang's arms trade with Russia and the escalating hostile rhetoric. Meanwhile, North Korea's foreign minister visited Moscow, meeting with President Vladimir Putin, further fueling the tension in the region.

In conclusion, the world watches with bated breath as the situation on the Korean Peninsula escalates, with North Korea's continuing missile tests and provocative actions posing a significant threat to international peace and security.