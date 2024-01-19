North Korea Tests Underwater Nuclear Weapon in Response to Allied Military Drills

In a move that has heightened tensions in the already volatile Korean Peninsula, North Korea has announced the testing of its underwater nuclear weapons system, termed 'Haeil-5-23'. This comes in retaliation to joint military drills conducted by South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The exact date of the test was not specified, but the North Korean defense ministry's think tank conducted the test in the waters off the east coast.

A Response to Military Drills

The test is a direct response to the three-day naval exercises held by the allied countries, which ended on Wednesday. These exercises, which involved the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, aimed to bolster responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. A spokesperson from the defense ministry accused the allied countries of escalating military tensions and warned of 'catastrophic consequences'.

Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone

The 'Haeil', meaning tsunami, was first reported to be tested in March 2023. This underwater attack drone is capable of creating a large radioactive wave through an underwater explosion, targeting naval strike groups and major ports. While North Korean state television has shown atmospheric explosion tests, the underwater weapon's existence has not been independently confirmed.

Escalating Tensions and International Reactions

This latest test follows North Korea's launch of a new intermediate-range, solid-fuel hypersonic missile, condemned by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The three countries' nuclear envoys recently met in Seoul to discuss this issue, along with Pyongyang's arms trade with Russia and their increasingly hostile rhetoric. Simultaneously, the North Korean foreign minister visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. The international community watches anxiously as the tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalate, with the consequences likely to reverberate globally.