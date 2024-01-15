North Korea Successfully Tests New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

North Korea has made a significant leap in its weapons technology, successfully test-firing a new type of ballistic missile fitted with a hypersonic maneuverable warhead. Announced by the North Korean state media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was tested on Sunday and detected by South Korea’s military. The test aimed to confirm the performance of the new multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines and the warhead’s gliding and maneuvering capabilities.

Escalating Tensions Amid Advancements

Despite claims from the KCNA that the test did not pose a threat to neighboring countries, it follows a period of increasing tensions. This includes live-fire exercises near the South Korean border and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un’s declaration of South Korea as a ‘principal enemy’. The focus on developing advanced weapons such as solid-fuel missiles and hypersonic technology reflects North Korea’s efforts to enhance its military capabilities and evade missile defense systems. These strategic assets can be launched quickly and are more challenging to intercept.

Record-Setting Weapons Testing

In addition to the current test, North Korea conducted a solid-fuel ICBM test in December, marking another significant advancement in its weapons program. Despite economic challenges, North Korea has maintained a rigorous weapons testing schedule, setting a record in 2023 with several tests. These tests included the first solid-fuel ICBM, which experts consider a major technological leap.

Concerns Over North Korean-Russian Ties

The missile test coincides with increasing ties between North Korea and Russia, characterized by exchanges of high-level visits. There are growing concerns over a potential arms deal amid the conflict in Ukraine. The developments have heightened regional tensions and drawn international scrutiny as North Korea continues to bolster its military capabilities.