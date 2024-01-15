en English
International Relations

North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
North Korea Successfully Test-Fires Solid-Fuel Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile

North Korea has confirmed the successful test-firing of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, marking a significant advancement in the country’s military capabilities. This development demonstrates North Korea’s unwavering focus on bolstering its missile program despite international sanctions and diplomatic efforts aimed at denuclearization.

First Missile Test of the Year

The test-firing, which is North Korea’s first missile test of the year, is believed to have resulted in the missile landing in the ocean. This missile is suspected to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile, capable of hitting U.S. military bases in Okinawa, Japan, and the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. This launch is seen as a strategic move by North Korea, likely aimed at influencing the outcomes of South Korea’s parliamentary elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Significance of Solid-Fuel Missiles

Solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missiles are a significant leap forward in missile technology. They offer greater mobility and can be launched more quickly than their liquid-fueled counterparts. These missiles are believed to pose a serious threat to peace in the Korean Peninsula and have the potential to strike distant U.S. targets. The recent test launch traveled approximately 1,000 kilometers before splashing down in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

International Response and Concerns

The international community, especially neighboring countries and the United States, closely monitors North Korea’s missile tests due to the potential regional security implications. This test-firing comes days after North Korea fired artillery shells near the sea border with South Korea, escalating tensions in the region. The United States and its allies have condemned what they describe as Russia’s firing of North Korean missiles at Ukraine, and have imposed sanctions on Russian entities and individuals involved in the transfer and testing of North Korea’s ballistic missiles. Despite the mounting international pressure, North Korea shows no signs of halting its missile program.

International Relations Military North Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

