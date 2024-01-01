en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

North Korea Rings in 2024 with Vibrant New Year Celebrations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:57 am EST
North Korea Rings in 2024 with Vibrant New Year Celebrations

As the clock struck midnight, welcoming 2024, North Koreans across the capital city of Pyongyang erupted in joyous celebration. The festive atmosphere was electrified by traditional dances, ice skating performances, and a spectacular fireworks display that painted the frosty winter sky with vibrant hues. This annual event, organized by the North Korean government, is not just a celebration of the New Year but a showcase of communal joy, national pride, and unity.

A Grand Spectacle at the May Day Stadium

The grand spectacle unfolded at the May Day Stadium, the world’s largest, capable of accommodating as many as 150,000 spectators. The main highlight of the evening was a performance by a North Korean art troupe, watched by the North’s leader Kim Jong-un, along with his wife and daughter. As the bells tolled at midnight, a brilliant display of fireworks illuminated the sky over Pyongyang, marking the beginning of a new year and eliciting loud cheers from the spectators.

(Read Also: Major Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alerts in South Korea and Japan, North Korea Issues Warning on Eastern Coast)

Communal Joy and National Pride

Despite the biting cold, citizens thronged to public spaces to partake in this vibrant celebration. It was a sight to behold as the nation, adorned with street decorations and radiating a sense of unity, reveled in various cultural and leisure activities. The government’s organized dance parties for youth and students across the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) added to the festive spirit.

(Read Also: North Korea’s New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance)

A Platform for Unity and Patriotism

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Pyongyang is more than just a cultural event; it serves as a platform for the North Korean government to foster a sense of unity and patriotism among its people. Kim Jong-un, the general secretary of the Workers Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, utilized this opportunity to host a dinner for members of the leadership body and deliver a congratulatory speech. His presence, along with the planned festivities, underscored the eternal vitality of socialism, a key message of unity and forward progress for the year ahead.

Read More

0
Asia North Korea
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Resurgence of Global Tourism: Unique Narratives from 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence

By Quadri Adejumo

China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel

By Momen Zellmi

Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience

By Salman Khan

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address ...
@Asia · 2 hours
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address ...
heart comment 0
Hong Kong New Year’s Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong New Year's Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review
Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations

By Salman Khan

Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response

By Rizwan Shah

Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Welcomes First Public Hospital Newborn of 2024 in New South Wales
15 seconds
Australia Welcomes First Public Hospital Newborn of 2024 in New South Wales
Hong Kong's Historic Football Victory: Defeating China after 29 Years
1 min
Hong Kong's Historic Football Victory: Defeating China after 29 Years
Saskatchewan Ceases Carbon Levy Collection on Natural Gas and Electrical Heat
3 mins
Saskatchewan Ceases Carbon Levy Collection on Natural Gas and Electrical Heat
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
4 mins
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
5 mins
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
8 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
8 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
11 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
11 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app