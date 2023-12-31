North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced a comprehensive plan to enhance the country’s military capabilities in 2024, including the launch of three additional military spy satellites, an increase in nuclear material production, and the introduction of attack drones. This strategic move is in response to measures Kim perceives as ‘anti-North Korea’ by the U.S. and its allies, such as expanded military exercises and the deployment of U.S. military assets in South Korea.

A Response to Perceived Threats

These actions by the U.S. and its allies were taken in response to a series of weapons tests conducted by North Korea since the previous year. Kim Jong Un’s strategy seems to be leveraging a bolstered nuclear capability for high-stakes diplomacy with the U.S., particularly if former President Donald Trump returns to office in the upcoming presidential elections.

Plans for Diplomatic Leverage

Kim’s diplomatic relationship with Trump previously broke down in 2019 over disagreements concerning sanctions relief for partial denuclearization of North Korea. It is suggested that North Korea may present itself as a ‘responsible nuclear power’ in exchange for sanctions relief, having no intention of denuclearizing. The country is also expected to conduct more intercontinental ballistic missile tests capable of reaching the U.S.

Criticizing South Korea

Kim Jong Un didn’t spare South Korea in his speech, referring to it as a ‘hemiplegic malformation’ and a ‘colonial subordinate state’ under the influence of ‘Yankee culture’. The escalating tensions and perceived threats have led North Korea to adopt a stance of ‘overwhelming war readiness’ as it prepares for the possibility of conflict.