International Affairs

North Korea Marks Military Milestone with First Solid-Fuel Hypersonic Missile Test

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
North Korea Marks Military Milestone with First Solid-Fuel Hypersonic Missile Test

North Korea has made a significant leap in its military capabilities by successfully conducting a test of its first solid-fuel ‘hypersonic’ missile. This missile, known for its high speeds and maneuverability, poses a challenge to current missile defense systems due to its ability to evade detection and interception. The use of solid fuel marks a notable progression, enabling quicker launch times compared to liquid-fueled missiles, which require pre-launch preparation.

Advancement in Military Technology

The missile test is an integral part of North Korea’s incessant efforts to modernize and expand its arsenal. The hypersonic missile, carrying an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) warhead, flew approximately 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The test aimed to verify the reliability of the missile’s solid fuel engines and the maneuverable flight capabilities of the hypersonic warhead. This milestone signifies North Korea’s resolve to enhance its strategic military assets, despite international concerns over escalating regional tensions and global security challenges.

International Concerns and Reactions

The missile test has been widely condemned, with South Korea’s defense ministry labeling it a blatant provocation violating UN security council resolutions. The international community is closely scrutinizing North Korea’s testing of such advanced weapons. The growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula have led to the United States and its allies strengthening their military exercises and nuclear deterrence strategies.

Rising Tensions and Strategic Moves

The timing of the test is alarming, as it follows escalating warlike rhetoric toward South Korea and precedes North Korea’s foreign minister’s visit to Russia. Leader Kim Jong Un has designated South Korea as an enemy state, warning of potential annihilation. This move, coupled with the record-breaking series of weapons tests including solid-fuel ballistic missiles and a spy satellite, underscores Pyongyang’s intent to bolster its military capabilities. The recent developments indicate a calculated move by North Korea to strengthen its ties with Russia amidst mounting international pressure.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

