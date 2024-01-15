en English
International Relations

North Korea Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Weapons Test of 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
North Korea Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Weapons Test of 2024

North Korea, on January 14, 2024, made headlines with its first weapons test of the year. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced the successful test-firing of a new type of solid-fuel mid-range ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic maneuverable warhead. This marks North Korea’s inaugural test of a solid-fuel hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

Intent and Implications

The primary objective of the test, as reported by the KCNA, was to confirm the warhead’s gliding and maneuvering capabilities and verify the reliability of the newly developed solid-fuel engines. Despite KCNA’s assertion that the launch did not affect the security of neighboring countries or the regional situation, international observers have raised concerns. This test follows recent live-fire exercises by North Korea near the South Korean border, enhanced tensions, and Kim Jong-un’s declaration of South Korea as the principal enemy.

Technological Advancements and Concerns

Solid-fuel missiles are prized for their ease of concealment and quick deployment, while hypersonic missiles have the potential to evade missile defense systems. The test is part of North Korea’s pattern of developing advanced weaponry, including a solid-fuel ICBM tested in December 2023. Furthermore, North Korea’s strengthening ties with Russia stoke fears of potential arms deals, especially in light of allegations that North Korea received Russian assistance for its satellite program, which may be linked to arms supplies for Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

Unwavering Focus Amid Economic Hardships

Despite facing economic challenges, North Korea has maintained an intensive weapons testing regimen, showcasing significant technological advancements. This relentless pursuit, even amidst economic difficulties, raises questions about the country’s priorities and future intentions. The recent test is perceived as a step towards perfecting the delivery systems for hypersonic weapons, raising alarm bells for the international community, and particularly for the U.S. military bases in Guam and Japan, which could potentially be targeted by such advancements.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

