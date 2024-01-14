North Korea Conducts Missile Test amid Heightened Tensions

North Korea conducted a missile test, launching an apparent intermediate-range missile on Sunday that flew approximately 1,000 km (600 miles) into the sea off the country’s east coast. The missile launch, which originated from the Pyongyang area around 2:55 p.m. local time, reached a maximum altitude of at least 50 km (30 miles) and did not enter Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to South Korea’s military and Japan’s defense ministry.

Heightened Tensions and Recent Aggressive Actions

This act of aggression comes amid heightened tensions following North Korea’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch and its first military spy satellite deployment. North Korea has intensified its rhetoric against South Korea, declaring it the ‘principal enemy’ and expressing a commitment to bolstering its nuclear strike capabilities against the U.S. and its allies.

South Korea’s Response

In response to North Korea’s provocative actions, South Korean soldiers have reintroduced heavy weapons to the Demilitarized Zone and have rebuilt guard posts previously demolished under a 2018 military accord that Seoul suspended. The two Koreas remain technically at war since the Korean War concluded with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Strengthening Ties with Russia

North Korea’s isolation has been somewhat mitigated by strengthening ties with Russia, as evidenced by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s upcoming visit to Russia at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Concurrently, the U.S. and its allies have denounced Russia’s alleged use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine, although both Moscow and Pyongyang deny any arms deals.

This military cooperation between North Korea and Russia raises international concerns, especially considering Pyongyang's potential willingness to challenge the U.S. and its allies amid global distractions.