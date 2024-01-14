en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

North Korea Conducts Missile Test amid Heightened Tensions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
North Korea Conducts Missile Test amid Heightened Tensions

North Korea conducted a missile test, launching an apparent intermediate-range missile on Sunday that flew approximately 1,000 km (600 miles) into the sea off the country’s east coast. The missile launch, which originated from the Pyongyang area around 2:55 p.m. local time, reached a maximum altitude of at least 50 km (30 miles) and did not enter Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to South Korea’s military and Japan’s defense ministry.

Heightened Tensions and Recent Aggressive Actions

This act of aggression comes amid heightened tensions following North Korea’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch and its first military spy satellite deployment. North Korea has intensified its rhetoric against South Korea, declaring it the ‘principal enemy’ and expressing a commitment to bolstering its nuclear strike capabilities against the U.S. and its allies.

South Korea’s Response

In response to North Korea’s provocative actions, South Korean soldiers have reintroduced heavy weapons to the Demilitarized Zone and have rebuilt guard posts previously demolished under a 2018 military accord that Seoul suspended. The two Koreas remain technically at war since the Korean War concluded with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Strengthening Ties with Russia

North Korea’s isolation has been somewhat mitigated by strengthening ties with Russia, as evidenced by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui’s upcoming visit to Russia at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Concurrently, the U.S. and its allies have denounced Russia’s alleged use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine, although both Moscow and Pyongyang deny any arms deals.

This military cooperation between North Korea and Russia raises international concerns, especially considering Pyongyang’s potential willingness to challenge the U.S. and its allies amid global distractions. In a separate matter, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has denied former prime minister Imran Khan’s party the right to use its traditional electoral symbol, the cricket bat, adding to the challenges faced by the incarcerated leader before a general election.

0
International Relations Military North Korea
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
4 mins ago
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Marking an epoch in Taiwan’s political history, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched an unparalleled third successive presidential term with the election of Lai Ching-te as the nation’s new president. The victory of Lai, presently the vice president, has not only redefined the political landscape of Taiwan but also sent ripples across the Taiwan Strait,
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
18 mins ago
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move Amidst Shifting Geopolitics
18 mins ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move Amidst Shifting Geopolitics
Liu Jianchao's U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement
4 mins ago
Liu Jianchao's U.S. Visit Marks Key Diplomatic Engagement
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian's Development Model and '2024 X Corp.'
12 mins ago
Maldivian President Draws Parallels Between Fujian's Development Model and '2024 X Corp.'
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
15 mins ago
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
32 seconds
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
3 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
3 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
3 mins
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
4 mins
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
6 mins
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
6 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Strategic Move or Election Campaign Kickoff?
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
13 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app