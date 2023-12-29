en English
International Relations

North Korea Accelerates Military Preparations Amid Tensions with US

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:13 pm EST
North Korea Accelerates Military Preparations Amid Tensions with US

In an assertive move, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directed the country’s military, nuclear forces, and munitions industry to expedite war preparations in the face of what he perceives as confrontational actions by the United States and its allies. The directive came during a meeting of North Korea’s ruling party and marks an escalation in the military situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Strengthening Strategic Cooperation

As part of the accelerated preparations, Kim also revealed plans to expand strategic cooperation with ‘anti-imperialist independent’ nations. His overtures have been especially directed towards Russia, a country that has found support from Pyongyang even amidst allegations from Washington that North Korea is providing military aid to Moscow for its conflict with Ukraine. This move signifies North Korea’s aim to forge stronger alliances with nations that are engaged in disputes with the US, including China.

South Korea’s Response

In anticipation of possible military and cyber provocations from North Korea, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised a firm response. This stance is particularly significant with South Korea’s parliamentary elections due in April and the US presidential election in November. During his visit to a frontline military unit, President Yoon underscored the need for immediate retaliation in the face of any provocations from the North.

Nuclear Capabilities and Economic Goals

Meanwhile, North Korea appears set to further develop its nuclear capabilities as part of its war preparations. The country has already enshrined nuclear policy in its constitution, launched a spy satellite, and fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Alongside military objectives, Kim Jong Un also laid out economic goals for the new year, addressing the country’s chronic food shortages. These actions underline North Korea’s determination to continue on its chosen path, despite the challenges it faces.

International Relations Military North Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

