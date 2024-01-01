en English
North Korea

North Koreans Ring in 2024 with State-Approved Festivities Amid Nuclear Pledge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
As the clock ticked towards the dawn of 2024, the streets of Pyongyang transformed into a vibrant tableau of light and color. The North Korean capital, often perceived as an austere embodiment of state control, was ablaze with festive spirit as citizens rang in the New Year with a joyous display of public celebration. Key to this spectacle of gaiety were smartphones, seemingly ubiquitous, capturing the festive moments in the form of selfies – a stark indication of the presence of such technology in North Korea despite the stringent controls on information and communication.

Leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, graced an art performance at Pyongyang’s May Day Stadium, marking the New Year’s celebration. The national flag-hoist ceremony, punctuated by a midnight firework display and resplendent street decorations, painted a picture of state-sanctioned leisure and personal expression within the carefully managed society. Performances featuring ice skaters, acrobats, and choirs added to the festive atmosphere, as the country’s leader watched on.

Technology amidst Control

In a society known for its tight reins on information flow, the sight of citizens wielding smartphones, snapping selfies against the backdrop of festive decorations, was nothing short of remarkable. It underscored the creeping influence of technology in North Korean society, potentially hinting at a subtle shift in the regime’s approach to information control.

Amidst the revelry, Kim Jong Un didn’t shy away from using the occasion to deliver a stark political message. He vowed to ramp up nuclear weapons testing in 2024, citing the expansion of US-South Korean military exercises and the temporary deployment of US military assets near South Korea as provocations. His plans to launch additional military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials, and introduce attack drones underscored his intentions.

North Korea Politics Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

