Kim Jong-un’s Unusual Visit to Kwangchon Chicken Farm with Daughter

In an unusual move, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reported to have toured the newly-built Kwangchon Chicken Farm, accompanied by his daughter. This visit to the farm, located in Hwangju County of North Hwanghae Province, underscores North Korea’s ongoing efforts to highlight its developments in agriculture and food production, amid economic challenges and international sanctions.

Kim Jong-un’s Visit to Kwangchon Chicken Farm

The North Korean leader expressed satisfaction with the modern production lines at the farm, emphasizing its superiority over older farms. During the visit, Kim Jong-un underscored the need to augment poultry production to bolster the living standards of the people. The Kwangchon Chicken Farm is projected as a model for modernizing poultry factories across the nation.

Unusual Presence of Kim Jong-un’s Daughter

What stands out in this event is the presence of Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Ju-ae during the official visit. The personal lives of the North Korean leadership are often shrouded in secrecy, making her appearance at such an event a noteworthy occurrence. Her public appearance at an economy-related site has sparked conjecture about her potential succession.

Speculation Surrounding Succession

The visit to the Kwangchon Chicken Farm, coupled with a series of public engagements and appearances, has ignited speculation that Ju Ae is being primed as Kim Jong-un’s successor. This speculation was further fueled by state media making special mention of Ju Ae’s presence, suggesting her growing importance in the regime. While the report did not provide extensive details about the farm or the specifics of the visit, it emphasized the leadership’s focus on domestic development projects.

To conclude, the visit to the Kwangchon Chicken Farm by Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae, serves as an unusual public display of the North Korean leadership’s personal life and a strategic presentation of the leader’s family, perhaps for domestic or international audiences. It also underscores North Korea’s efforts to exhibit its progress in domestic agriculture and food production.