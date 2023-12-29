en English
International Relations

Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s Address: A Strategic Tool Amidst Shifting Generational Perceptions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:56 am EST
Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s Address: A Strategic Tool Amidst Shifting Generational Perceptions

Every January, the world, and particularly the North Korean population, anticipates the annual New Year’s address by their leader, Kim Jong Un. This tradition, spanning over seven decades, is not merely a ritualistic beginning to the year. It is a sophisticated exercise in leveraging historical narratives to reinforce the regime’s legitimacy, shape national identity, and negotiate the intricate maze of international relations.

Evoking Past Glories

These speeches, a critical part of North Korean statecraft, often hark back to past victories and achievements. They are not just about laying out the plan for the year but are aimed at motivating citizens to endure hardships by referring to a glorified past. Kim Jong Un uses these addresses to unite the nation under the banner of shared history and fortitude. The goal is to inspire the population to confront the nation’s challenges with the same resilience and determination that their predecessors displayed in times of adversity.

The ‘Jangmadang’ Generation

However, an emerging skepticism among the younger generation of North Koreans, known as the ‘jangmadang’ generation, threatens to challenge this strategy. This generation, having grown up in a different era, with different experiences, may not resonate as strongly with the narratives of past glories that Kim Jong Un evokes. Their increasing exposure to the outside world, largely due to the proliferation of technology, has led to a shift in their perspectives and ideals. The effectiveness of the New Year’s message in connecting with this younger cohort remains an important question.

Window into Regime’s Strategies

The analysis of these speeches offers a window into the regime’s internal and external messaging strategies, as well as its efforts to maintain control in a rapidly changing world. These addresses reflect the regime’s adept use of historical narratives to legitimize its rule and navigate the turbulent waters of international politics. However, the shifting sands of time, marked by the changing perceptions of the younger generation, may demand a recalibration of this long-standing strategy.

International Relations North Korea Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

