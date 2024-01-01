en English
Asia

Kim Jong Un’s Family Joins New Year’s Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Kim Jong Un's Family Joins New Year's Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

In a recent event that combined festive cheer and political undertones, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his family, attended a New Year’s show at Pyongyang’s May Day Stadium. The event, which also saw the presence of military officers, marked the onset of the New Year in North Korea, offering a rare peek into the personal life of the leadership of the secluded state.

A Family Affair

Kim Jong Un’s appearance with his wife Ri Sol-ju and daughter highlighted the event. The family watched performances featuring ice skaters, acrobats, and choirs, reported KCNA. This public appearance of Kim’s family, particularly his daughter, is a departure from the usual protocol, indicating a possible shift towards a more open display of the leader’s personal life.

The Spectacle and its Significance

The celebration at the May Day Stadium, the world’s largest with a capacity of up to 150,000 spectators, was not just a cultural event. The grandeur of the venue and the performances, the presence of the country’s top leadership, and the cheers for Kim Jong Un, all highlight the dual purpose of such events in North Korea. They serve as platforms for cultural celebrations and also as displays of national strength and unity.

Heightened Military Rhetoric

Accompanying the New Year celebrations was a heightened military rhetoric from North Korea’s leader. Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to mobilize the most powerful means to protect the country from the United States and South Korea. He congratulated the military on their accomplishments in 2023 and called for the upgrade of the country’s military readiness. Kim also revealed plans to expand North Korea’s weapons arsenal in 2024, including more spy-satellite launches and accelerating nuclear-weapons production. He ruled out reunification with South Korea and vowed to destroy the U.S. or South Korea should either attempt an attack.

Asia Military North Korea
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

