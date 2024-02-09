Norfolk County Council Partners with Norfolk Screen to Boost Local Film Economy

In a move to leverage the burgeoning UK film industry, Norfolk County Council has joined forces with Norfolk Screen, a local production company. The duo aims to market Norfolk as a sought-after filming destination, with Norfolk Screen recently securing a two-year contract from the council's film office to this end. As the British film sector reached a record high of £6.27 billion in 2022, Norfolk seeks to capitalize on the trend and invigorate its local economy.

Norfolk's Silver Screen Aspirations

Norfolk, a picturesque county in Eastern England, is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of film and television productions. Over the years, it has played host to an impressive roster of projects, including Stardust, Shakespeare in Love, and even Marvel blockbusters that transformed the Sainsbury Centre at the UEA into the Avengers' base. With the UK film industry experiencing unprecedented growth, Norfolk Screen intends to build upon this rich legacy and solidify the region's reputation as a premier filming location.

The ambitious partnership between Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Screen is designed to bolster the local screen sector and pave the way for a flourishing film economy. The council anticipates that large-scale productions will generate substantial business for nearby communities, as cast and crew members seek accommodations, dining experiences, and other amenities. This ripple effect is expected to create new job opportunities and stimulate economic growth throughout the county.

A Trial Run for a Thriving Film Office

The pilot project, spearheaded by Norfolk Screen, aims to establish a robust and supportive film office that will cater to the unique needs of productions filming in the area. By providing comprehensive assistance with location scouting, permits, and logistics, the film office hopes to streamline the process for both local and visiting production companies. This customer-centric approach is intended to make Norfolk an even more enticing option for filmmakers, as they navigate the complexities of bringing their creative visions to life.

In addition to attracting high-profile productions, Norfolk Screen is committed to nurturing homegrown talent and fostering a vibrant film culture within the county. By offering resources, workshops, and networking opportunities, the company aspires to cultivate a thriving community of filmmakers, actors, and other industry professionals. This focus on local development will not only contribute to the region's cultural landscape but also ensure that Norfolk remains a competitive player in the ever-evolving world of film and television.

Lights, Camera, Economic Action

As Norfolk Screen embarks on its mission to elevate the county's status as a filming destination, the potential benefits for the local economy are manifold. Council bosses predict that an influx of productions will result in increased tourism, as fans of the films and shows flock to the area to explore the real-life settings they've grown to love on screen. This tourism boom is expected to generate additional revenue for local businesses and further solidify Norfolk's standing as a must-visit destination.

Moreover, the creation of new jobs and the expansion of existing businesses will contribute to a more diverse and resilient economy. By investing in the screen sector, Norfolk is positioning itself to capitalize on the ongoing growth of the UK film industry, ensuring a prosperous future for its residents and businesses alike.

With its stunning landscapes, rich history, and now, a dedicated film office, Norfolk is poised to become a major player in the world of film and television. As Norfolk Screen works to attract more productions to the area, the county's residents can look forward to a flourishing local economy, new job opportunities, and the excitement that comes with rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite.

As the partnership between Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Screen unfolds, it's evident that the future of the county's film industry is brighter than ever. By capitalizing on the growth of the UK film sector and investing in the development of a thriving local screen community, Norfolk is setting the stage for a new era of economic prosperity and cultural enrichment.