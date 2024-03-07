No. 13 Oregon State Defeats No. 18 Colorado 85-79 in Dramatic 2OT Pac-12 Quarterfinal

In a heart-stopping Pac-12 quarterfinal clash in Las Vegas, the Oregon State women's basketball team, seeded fourth, overcame the fifth-seeded Colorado in a double-overtime thriller, finishing with a scoreline of 85-79. The match saw Oregon State's Donovyn Hunter play a pivotal role with crucial layups and an assist that turned the game on its head, ensuring their advancement in the tournament.

Intense Battle to the Finish

The game was a rollercoaster from start to finish, with Oregon State mounting a significant comeback to force the game into overtime. Despite trailing by five points in the first overtime, standout performances from Donovyn Hunter and Raegan Beers, who scored 27 points and secured 13 rebounds, enabled Oregon State to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This win sets up a semifinal showdown with No. 2 seed Stanford, promising another exciting matchup.

Key Players Shine Under Pressure

Donovyn Hunter's heroics, alongside Dominika Paurova's corner shot in the dying seconds of the first overtime, showcased the depth and resilience of the Oregon State team. Colorado, despite a valiant effort led by Jaylyn Sherrod with 23 points, could not hold on to their lead in the crucial moments. The game was a testament to the competitive spirit of both teams, with Oregon State's balanced attack overcoming Colorado's spirited defense.

Looking Ahead to Stanford

With their eyes set on the Pac-12 Championship, Oregon State's victory over Colorado has set the stage for a highly anticipated clash with Stanford. The team's ability to perform under pressure, demonstrated in their come-from-behind win, will be crucial as they face a formidable Stanford squad in the semifinals. This victory not only highlights Oregon State's tenacity and skill but also sets up a tantalizing encounter that fans will eagerly await.