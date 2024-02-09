Nikola Corporation Rejects Founder's Board Nominees Amid Fraud Sentencing

In a surprising turn of events, Nikola Corporation, the manufacturer of electric semi-trucks, has rejected a slate of five nominees proposed by its founder, Trevor Milton, for the company's board of directors. The decision comes on the heels of Milton's recent sentencing for securities fraud and wire fraud, which led to his severance from the company in September 2020.

The proposed nominees, represented by M&M Residual, LLC, lacked experience in managing public companies and had no expertise in the zero-emissions trucking and energy infrastructure industry, according to Nikola. The nominees included Cole Cannon, Derek Johnson, Hans Peterson, Paul Southam, and Dave Sparks, a star of the reality TV show 'Diesel Brothers'.

Milton's Criminal Conviction and Nikola's Board Changes

Milton, who resigned from Nikola in 2020, was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for securities fraud and wire fraud related to the company. Despite his criminal conviction, Milton remains one of Nikola's largest shareholders.

Nikola Corporation's current board of directors consists of a diverse group of experts in their respective fields, all of whom possess specific and relevant industry experience. The board strongly opposes Milton's proposed nominations, emphasizing the need for directors with the necessary skills and background to lead the company in its mission to develop and produce zero-emission trucks and energy infrastructure.

A New Chapter for Nikola Corporation

As Nikola Corporation moves forward, it continues to focus on its mission to revolutionize the trucking industry with zero-emission vehicles and energy infrastructure. The rejection of Milton's proposed board nominees and the introduction of new subscription plans for Financial Times access are just two examples of the company's dedication to transparency, knowledge-sharing, and innovation.

With a strong board of directors and a commitment to staying informed about industry trends, Nikola Corporation is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the rapidly evolving world of electric transportation.