On March 31, 1953, in the federal house in Lagos, a historic motion was moved by Chief Anthony Eromosele Enahoro, a leading figure from the Action Group. Seeking self-government by 1956, the motion marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria's quest for independence. Seconded by Chief Festus Olawoyin Awosika, the soon-to-be Bajulaiye of Ondo Kingdom, the motion stirred a hornet's nest of dissent, revealing the deep divisions among the founding fathers.

The motion for self-government by 1956 was a bold step taken by the Action Group, a political party predominantly representing the interests of the Western Region. Chief Anthony Eromosele Enahoro, a seasoned politician and journalist, moved the motion with unwavering conviction. Chief Festus Olawoyin Awosika, a respected lawyer and statesman, seconded the motion, lending his voice to the growing chorus of dissent against British colonial rule.

The motion was met with resistance from the Northern People's Congress (NPC), a powerful political party representing the Northern Region. The NPC, led by Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, was wary of the implications of self-government and feared the loss of their political stronghold.

The Kano Riots: A Microcosm of National Divide

The motion for self-government sparked riots in Kano, a city in the Northern Region, between Northerners opposed to independence and Southerners who supported it. The riots, which lasted for three days, resulted in the loss of over 30 lives and the displacement of thousands of people. The events in Kano served as a stark reminder of the deep-seated regional divisions and the precarious path to independence.

The riots also exposed the underlying tensions between the North and the South, with the former fearing domination by the latter in a post-independence Nigeria. The NPC's opposition to the motion for self-government was a manifestation of these fears, as the party sought to protect the interests of the Northern Region and maintain the status quo.

The Bajulaiye of Ondo Kingdom: A Symbol of Resistance

In 1957, Chief Festus Olawoyin Awosika was appointed as the Bajulaiye of Ondo Kingdom, a prominent chieftaincy title in the Western Region. The appointment was seen as a recognition of his contributions to the struggle for independence and his unwavering commitment to the cause.

As the Bajulaiye of Ondo Kingdom, Chief Awosika continued to advocate for a federal system of government, in which the rights and interests of the various regions would be protected. He was a vocal critic of the single-party system, which he believed would lead to the concentration of power and the suppression of dissenting voices.

Chief Awosika's appointment as the Bajulaiye of Ondo Kingdom was a symbol of resistance against the single-party system and a testament to the enduring legacy of Nigeria's founding fathers who stood up against the tyranny of the majority.