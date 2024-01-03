en English
Nigeria

Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

In a remarkable display of endurance and rhythm, Nigerian-based Liberian woman, Evelyn Carl, also known as Wicked Shape, has shattered the existing Guinness World Record for the longest twerk marathon. The previous record was held by Elena Sofie Sterlini from Austria, who managed to twerk for a straight duration of 2 hours. The exact duration of Carl’s twerk marathon remains undisclosed. However, Guinness World Records authorities are expected to release detailed information soon.

Breaking the Record

Carl had expressed her intention to attempt the marathon to the Guinness World Records authorities in December 2024, displaying a determined spirit to challenge the status quo. The successful accomplishment of this feat showcases both her physical stamina and mental tenacity, drawing attention to the rigorous record program of the Guinness World Records.

A Shining Achievement Amid Challenges

While the exact details of Carl’s record-breaking performance are yet to be unveiled, the achievement itself is incredibly significant. It not only highlights her personal determination and resilience but also brings to the fore the athletic skill required for such an extended physical activity.

The Landscape of Guinness World Records

Carl’s accomplishment comes at a time when the Guinness World Records is witnessing a surge in unique physical challenges and quirky feats. The article also references Silvio Sabba, an Italian man who holds a staggering count of over 190 Guinness World Records titles for an array of physical challenges. Such achievements underscore the diverse ways in which individuals around the world are pushing human capabilities, creating a captivating narrative of human endurance, ambition, and sheer will.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

