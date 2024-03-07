Nigerian Army Repels Insurgents in Sokoto, Rescues Hostages in Edo

In a significant blow to insurgent activities in Nigeria, the Nigerian Army has successfully thwarted an attack in Damba Dikko village, Sokoto State, and rescued four kidnap victims in Edo State, highlighting the persistent efforts to counter insurgency in the North West and other regions. Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed these accomplishments, demonstrating the military's commitment to safeguarding communities and combating security challenges across the nation.

On March 6, 2024, Damba Dikko village in Illela Local Government Area faced a dire situation as insurgents attempted to impose levies on the villagers. Responding to a distress call, the army's vigilant troops engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, neutralizing two insurgents and rescuing two villagers held hostage. This prompt and decisive action not only saved lives but also reinforced the army's resolve against terrorism.

Rescue Operation in Edo

Simultaneously, an audacious rescue operation in Edo State led to the liberation of four individuals abducted by a notorious kidnapping gang. The victims, taken to Ososo forest in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, were recovered following a firefight that saw the apprehension of one kidnapper. This operation underscores the army's dedication to dismantling kidnapping networks and restoring peace to affected communities.

The Nigerian Army's success is partly attributed to the cooperation and vigilance of the public, which Major General Nwachukwu commended. The military encourages citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activities, emphasizing the collective responsibility to secure the nation. These recent victories serve as a testament to the army's capability and determination to confront security challenges, reinforcing the path towards lasting peace and stability.