Africa

Zamfara’s Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture

In an ambitious push to uplift agriculture in Zamfara State, Governor Dauda Lawal has rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering local farmers and enhancing the sector’s overall performance. The governor’s strategic approach for the development of the agricultural sector was unveiled during a ceremony at the state Ministry of Agriculture.

Nigeria Coronavirus Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme

As part of the broader strategy, Lawal kickstarted the Nigeria Coronavirus Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme. The programme is marked by a generous distribution of farming inputs and assets to beneficiaries sprawled across all 14 local government areas of the state. The aim is to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and pave the way for a robust recovery.

FADAMA III Project Launch

Coinciding with the programme’s flag-off was the initiation of the FADAMA III project. Through this project, Governor Lawal aspires to empower 100,000 farmers with essential equipment and seeds over the next four years. The FADAMA III project’s primary focus is to boost food security and ensure a safe supply chain of food.

Direct Support to Farmers

Furthermore, the governor’s administration has plans in place to enhance the productivity of 11,760 farmers directly. They will be provided with a range of necessary inputs, including fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, seeds, and other vital farming aids. For the forthcoming dry season, a hefty allocation of 33,000 bags of fertilizer is on the horizon. In addition, more than 700 power tillers and seeds for rice and maize are set to be distributed among 19,000 farmers. While groups of farmers will be the recipients of the power tillers, individuals will be gifted small ruminant animals.

In his address, Governor Lawal reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to providing continuous support and services, constructing and rehabilitating access roads, and allocating assets to minimize food loss and waste. This comprehensive plan underlines the administration’s dedication to strengthening the agricultural sector, thereby contributing to the state’s economic growth.

Africa Agriculture Nigeria
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

