Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor Resolves Dispute, Reopens Major Juma’at Mosque

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:09 pm EST
In a significant development, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has intervened in a seven-year dispute, which had led to the closure of a principal Juma’at mosque in Moriki town, located in the Zurmi Local Government Area. This dispute involved two factions within the community, resulting in the shutdown of the central Friday worship center.

Resolution and Reopening of the Mosque

In an effort to restore unity and social harmony, Governor Lawal directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to construct a new mosque for one of the disputing factions. This new place of worship is expected to be completed within the span of three months. Both parties have complied with the terms of the government’s agreement, permitting the reopening of the mosque. The first Friday prayer following the reopening was conducted by Sheikh Abbas Moriki, who emphasized the importance of unity in his sermon.

The Emir of Moriki, Bashar Muhammad, expressed his gratitude towards God for the reopening of the mosque. He also commended the state government for its timely intervention in resolving the dispute. The reopening of the mosque is seen as a significant step towards fostering unity and social harmony in the community, particularly during challenging times in the state.

Nigeria Society
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

