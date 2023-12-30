Zamfara State Governor Resolves Dispute, Reopens Major Juma’at Mosque

In a significant development, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has intervened in a seven-year dispute, which had led to the closure of a principal Juma’at mosque in Moriki town, located in the Zurmi Local Government Area. This dispute involved two factions within the community, resulting in the shutdown of the central Friday worship center.

Resolution and Reopening of the Mosque

In an effort to restore unity and social harmony, Governor Lawal directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to construct a new mosque for one of the disputing factions. This new place of worship is expected to be completed within the span of three months. Both parties have complied with the terms of the government’s agreement, permitting the reopening of the mosque. The first Friday prayer following the reopening was conducted by Sheikh Abbas Moriki, who emphasized the importance of unity in his sermon.

The Emir of Moriki, Bashar Muhammad, expressed his gratitude towards God for the reopening of the mosque. He also commended the state government for its timely intervention in resolving the dispute. The reopening of the mosque is seen as a significant step towards fostering unity and social harmony in the community, particularly during challenging times in the state.