Zamfara Governor Seeks Reinforcement from Chief of Defence Staff to Tackle Insecurity

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has engaged in discussions with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, to address the escalating insecurity in the state. Suleiman Bala Idris, the governor's spokesman, revealed that Governor Lawal expressed his concerns over the resurgence of attacks during the meeting, emphasizing the need for additional troops to combat the growing threat.

Concerns Over Insecurity and Shortage of Personnel

Governor Lawal highlighted the recent surge in bandit attacks across Zamfara State, including a fatal incident in Tsafe LGA where a member of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) was killed, and military vehicles were set ablaze by bandits. He underscored the shortage of security personnel in the state, exacerbated by redeployment to the Northeast, which has hindered farmers from attending to their farms and resulted in numerous casualties.

Appeal for Mobilization of Troops

During the meeting, Governor Lawal urged General Musa to mobilize and deploy additional troops to Zamfara State urgently. He emphasized that such action is vital for curbing insecurity and restoring peace in the state. The governor emphasized that the presence of security forces would uplift the morale of the people and deter criminals from perpetrating further attacks.

Assurance of Army's Commitment

In response, General Musa commended Governor Lawal's efforts in combating banditry and assured him of the army's commitment to addressing the security challenges in Zamfara State. He pledged to adjust and reposition resources to tackle the attacks effectively, drawing inspiration from the approach employed in Maiduguri. General Musa also announced plans to convene a conference involving theatre commanders and stakeholders to devise strategies for combating the insecurity plaguing the state.

The meeting between Governor Lawal and General Musa underscores the collaborative efforts between the state government and the military to confront the security threats facing Zamfara State and restore peace and stability to the region.