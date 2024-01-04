en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Yul Edochie’s Divorce Controversy Sheds Light on Nollywood’s Global Reach

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Yul Edochie’s Divorce Controversy Sheds Light on Nollywood’s Global Reach

Renowned Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to express his frustrations concerning his divorce proceedings with his first wife, May. Edochie has publicly demanded the return of the bride price he paid, an act that has sparked controversy and piqued the interest of fans across the globe.

Edochie’s Public Plea

In a series of Instagram posts, Edochie accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery without his knowledge or consent. He also questioned her continued use of his surname despite having filed for divorce. According to him, both these actions have left him feeling betrayed and confused.

His requests for the return of the bride price, however, have been declined by both May and her family. The refusal to honor what Edochie considers the proper course of action in this situation has led to heightened tensions and public scrutiny.

Public Reactions and Fan Opinions

The unexpected revelations have elicited a flurry of reactions from fans and followers, both in Nigeria and internationally. While some show sympathy for Edochie’s situation, others decried the public airing of such a personal matter. Nevertheless, the controversy has put a spotlight on the personal lives of these celebrities, revealing a side of them often hidden from the public eye.

The Influence of Nollywood

Edochie’s fame is not just limited to Nigeria but extends to the global stage, thanks to ‘Nollywood’ – the moniker for the Nigerian film industry. The term, first used in a 2002 article in The New York Times, is a blend of ‘Nigeria’ and ‘Hollywood.’ Despite the uncertainty surrounding its precise origin, its acceptance signifies the growing influence of Nigerian cinema on the world stage.

Nigerian cinema is as diverse as the country itself, often reflecting the concerns of various ethnic and religious groups within its borders. The English-language film sector, where Edochie has made his mark, serves as a unifying platform for filmmakers from different regional industries, further enhancing the global reach of Nollywood.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
11 mins ago
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
In a burgeoning chieftaincy crisis, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, the Traditional Ruler of Nawfia in Anambra State, has accused a Catholic Archbishop and Chinedu Nwoye, the Chief of Protocol to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, of political machinations to impose an illegitimate monarch on the community. Unveiling the Chieftaincy Crisis Nwankwo was one of eleven traditional rulers suspended
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
ACCI Calls on President Tinubu to Foster a Favorable Business Environment in 2024
24 mins ago
ACCI Calls on President Tinubu to Foster a Favorable Business Environment in 2024
Nigerian Physician Advocates for Philanthropy in Community Development
36 mins ago
Nigerian Physician Advocates for Philanthropy in Community Development
Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees
12 mins ago
Bauchi State Governor Donates Million Naira Each to Seven Rescued Abductees
Ecovis Nigeria's Uviase Sheds Light on Post-COVID Economic Challenges in Nigeria
22 mins ago
Ecovis Nigeria's Uviase Sheds Light on Post-COVID Economic Challenges in Nigeria
Nigeria's Agriculture: On the Road to Recovery
22 mins ago
Nigeria's Agriculture: On the Road to Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
36 seconds
The Trump Challenge: Republican Contenders in the 2024 US Presidential Elections
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
45 seconds
Xavi Rules Out Mbappe, Haaland Transfers Amid Barcelona's Financial Woes
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
1 min
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
What's Behind Andrei Vasilevskiy's Unexpected Performance Slump?
1 min
What's Behind Andrei Vasilevskiy's Unexpected Performance Slump?
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
2 mins
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
2 mins
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
2 mins
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
4 mins
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app