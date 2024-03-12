Yul Edochie Refutes Marriage Claims to Judy Austin, Cites Skitmaking as Basis Amidst Divorce Proceedings

Amidst swirling rumors and legal battles, Yul Edochie, a renowned actor in the Nigerian film industry, has come forward to deny allegations of being married to Judy Austin, asserting their collaboration revolves solely around creating skits.

Advertisment

This announcement arises in the wake of a contentious lawsuit filed by May Edochie, Yul's ex-wife, who has brought charges of adultery against him, seeking a divorce. The case, which has captured the public's interest, unfolds within the legal precincts of the FCT High Court in Abuja, offering a rare glimpse into the personal lives of these Nollywood figures.

In a detailed rebuttal, Yul Edochie addressed the court, emphatically stating that his relationship with Judy Austin is strictly professional, centered on producing entertainment skits, thereby negating any claims of a legal or traditional marriage between them.

This statement was a direct response to allegations made by May Edochie, who cited a supposed traditional marriage ceremony on April 24, 2022, as a ground for her divorce petition. Furthermore, Yul attributed the spread of these marriage rumors to certain blogs, accusing them of fabricating stories for financial gain and social media traffic, thus complicating the narrative surrounding his relationship with Judy Austin.

The controversy has not only affected the personal lives of those involved but has also cast a shadow over their professional endeavors. Yul's clarification aims to dispel the cloud of speculation and rumor-mongering that has followed the trio, impacting their reputation and work in the entertainment industry. The legal proceedings have unveiled a complex web of personal and professional dynamics, with both Yul and Judy presenting a united front against the allegations, asserting that their partnership is rooted in creativity and the art of storytelling through skits.