Yul Edochie Claims Healing Miracle at Online Church Service Amid Mixed Reactions

Renowned Nigerian actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has stirred a social media storm after announcing a miraculous healing during an online service conducted through his newly inaugurated online church. An attendee, Angela Uzoma, claims she experienced relief from a persistent stomach ache and running stomach during the course of the service.

Pastor Edochie's Divine Calling

Yul Edochie, once a celebrated figure in the Nollywood film industry, has recently found a new calling as a pastor. He proudly announced the inception of his online church, confidently attributing the miraculous healing of congregant Angela Uzoma to a divine message he received about God utilizing him for such purposes.

According to Edochie, this is just the beginning of many more miraculous events to unfold during his future online services. He promised his followers an 'explosive' Sunday program, further fueling anticipation within his congregation.

Mixed Reactions and Skepticism

However, not everyone has received Edochie's claims with open arms. The announcement sparked a flurry of mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing skepticism, sadness, and outright disapproval towards the claimed miracle and Edochie's approach to Christianity.

Many questioned the authenticity of the alleged miracle and criticized the actor's transition to a faith leader, arguing that his online church is not reflective of conventional Christian practices.

A Following of Devoted Supporters

Despite the criticism, Edochie does not stand alone in his religious endeavors. He has a dedicated following of fans who are supportive of his pastoral pursuits. This development comes on the heels of Edochie's revelation about his divine calling and his plans to establish a physical church with a large congregation.

As the world watches Edochie's spiritual journey unfold, it remains to be seen how his online church will evolve and whether more alleged miracles will occur within its digital walls.