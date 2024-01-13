en English
Yoruba Language Orthography: A Journey Towards Standardization

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST


In a concerted effort to standardize Yoruba language orthography, the Yoruba Wikimedians User Group has joined forces with the International Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture. The initiative stems from the necessity to address persistent issues concerning inconsistent content, quality, and accessibility on Wikimedia projects.

Historical Echoes and Modern Endeavors

An inaugural meeting convened on January 12, 2024, at the University of Ibadan, featuring representatives from organizations dedicated to the preservation of the Yoruba language. The gathering served as a platform to discuss the historical trajectory of Yoruba writing system standardization, a debate rooted in the annals of 1875 and reverberating through the established standards of 1974.

The Yoruba Orthography Review Committee

In a bid to resolve ongoing disagreements around Yoruba writing conventions, spelling, grammar, and tone, the Yoruba Orthography Review Committee is slated for inauguration on January 21, 2024. This pivotal event marks a significant step towards the standardization of Yoruba language orthography and the amplification of its presence in the digital domain.

Celebrating Language and Culture

Significantly, the committee’s launch aligns with the celebration of International Mother Language Day, symbolizing a resounding affirmation of the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. The event will host an array of cultural performances and student essay competitions, providing an immersive platform for the younger generation to engage in the ongoing efforts to preserve and enrich the Yoruba language. This alignment of academia, technology, and culture underlines the commitment to improving the representation of the Yoruba language on Wikimedia platforms, ensuring that it remains a vibrant and accessible resource for future generations.

Education Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

