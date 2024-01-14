en English
Human Rights

Yomi Fabiyi Advocates for Immediate Separation in Cases of Domestic Violence

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
In an emphatic stand against domestic violence, renowned Nollywood actor, producer and human rights activist, Yomi Fabiyi, has advocated for immediate separation in relationships marred by physical assault. In a recent WhatsApp Broadcast, Fabiyi voiced his personal aversion to domestic abusers, stating categorically his disdain for men who resort to violence against their partners.

Fabiyi’s Stance Against Domestic Violence

Throughout his broadcast, Fabiyi reiterated his position, firmly stating that he has never encouraged a woman to reconcile with an abusive spouse or fiancé. “Domestic violence in any form is a serious abuse that must not be tolerated,” he said. He further illuminated the gravity of the issue, highlighting that such violence often leads to fatal outcomes and leaves an indelible mark on children who witness it.

The Impact on Children

Expounding on this, Fabiyi pointed out the lasting, harmful effects domestic violence can have on young minds, potentially normalizing violence as a conflict resolution method. “Children exposed to such violence carry the scars and the cycle continues,” he cautioned, urging adults to consider their actions’ impact on the next generation.

Call to Action

Going beyond mere condemnation, Fabiyi also emphasized the importance of self-control and anger management in preventing individuals from crossing the line to become criminals. He advised those at risk of violence to involve law enforcement, promoting lawful action as a means to avoid the consequences of violent behavior.

Concluding his message, Fabiyi insisted that love should not be expressed through harm but rather through respect, understanding, and care. Reiterating the urgency to address domestic violence, he stressed, “There is no place for violence in relationships. Immediate separation is the best course of action in such cases.”

Human Rights Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

