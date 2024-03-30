Yobe SEMA Delivers Relief Items to Federal University Gashua Fire Victims

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has taken swift action to deliver relief items to victims of a devastating fire disaster at the Federal University Gashua (FUGA), following directives from Governor Mai Mala Buni. The fire, which occurred on March 23, 2024, razed the school's female hostel, resulting in the tragic loss of one student's life.

Advertisment

Governor Buni promptly instructed SEMA to assess the extent of the damages and provide assistance to the affected female students who lost their belongings in the inferno. On Friday, a delegation from Yobe SEMA, led by the Agency's Executive Secretary, Mohammed Goje, mobilized to deliver the governor's support, comprising both food and non-food items.

In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, Goje conveyed Governor Buni's commitment to supporting disaster victims and vulnerable individuals in the state. While acknowledging that the items provided may not fully compensate for the losses incurred by the students, he expressed hope that they would alleviate some of the challenges they face in the aftermath of the tragic event.

Expressing condolences to the students and university management, Goje particularly mourned the loss of the student who tragically perished in the fire. The victim was reportedly burnt beyond recognition in the inferno, adding a somber note to the already distressing situation.

In response, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gashua, Professor Maimuna Waziri, commended the State Government for its prompt response and on-the-spot assessment of the disaster. She assured that the relief items would be utilized judiciously to provide much-needed support to the affected students.

The relief items distributed by Yobe SEMA included mattresses, bags of rice, wrappers, sanitary pads, blankets, detergents, soap, and mosquito nets. This compassionate gesture serves as a beacon of hope for the affected students as they endeavor to rebuild their lives and overcome the challenges posed by the tragic fire incident.