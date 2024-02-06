Worship for Change Foundation Donates ₦33 Million to Schools for Children with Disabilities

The Worship for Change Foundation, a Nigerian philanthropic organization, has taken a significant stride towards improving the welfare of children with disabilities. The foundation has donated an impressive sum of ₦33 million to four schools that specifically cater to this vulnerable demographic. The recipient schools, namely, Joy in Africa Foundation, Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation, Seedo Initiative for Children with Special Needs, and To Omo Re Centre for Special Empowerment, each received an equal share of the donation, amounting to ₦8.25 million per institution.

Funds Raised through Green Worship Benefit Concert

The funds constituting this generous donation were raised at the Green Worship Benefit Concert, a renowned event that featured several prominent Nigerian gospel artists. The concert, held on October 2, 2023, is a part of the Worship for Change's ongoing efforts to support charities. The organization's track record is commendable, having raised over ₦120 million for 38 charities to date.

Commitment to Children with Special Needs

Wale Adenuga, the Chief Responsibility Officer of the organization and a recognized gospel artist, reaffirmed their dedication to assisting children with special needs. He lauded the donors and the planning team for their invaluable contributions. The foundation has also pledged to keep track of the allocated funds to ensure their effective utilization.

Testimonies Highlight the Importance of Support

Beneficiaries, including Mrs Kawan Aondofa-Anjira and Tobiloba Ajayi, shed light on the painful experiences tied to societal stigma and discrimination against children with disabilities. Their testimonies underscored the critical role these schools play in providing therapy, support, and education to children with special needs. Reverend Samuel Abiodun Ajayi's expression of appreciation further highlighted the significance of the foundation's support.