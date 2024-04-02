World Bank Commends Nigeria's Progress in National Identity Project

The World Bank has lauded the performance of the Nigeria Identity for National Development (ID4D) project, stating that the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has made significant strides. According to the latest implementation report published on March 29, 2024, the World Bank expressed satisfaction with NIMC's progress in issuing National Identification Numbers (NIN) to Nigerian citizens.

Advertisment

Under the project, NIMC aims to issue NINs to 148 million Nigerians by June 2024. As of December 2023, data released by the Commission indicated that 104.16 million Nigerians had already been issued NINs, achieving 70% of the target.

The World Bank report highlighted several key achievements of the project, including the streamlining of enrollment processes to just 10 minimal fields and the implementation of two-factor authentication for enrollment officers. These upgrades have not only reduced enrollment time but have also enhanced security measures.

Furthermore, the project has fostered partnerships with humanitarian and civil society organizations to ensure the inclusive enrollment of women. Enrollment numbers among women have surged from approximately 15 million to around 45 million, constituting 59.4% of the targeted female enrollment.

In addition to focusing on women, the project has introduced child enrollment initiatives, including school-based campaigns. This strategic approach has led to the enrollment of 16 million children, representing a significant increase from the project's inception.

The World Bank's commendation underscores the positive impact of the ID4D project on Nigeria's national identity system. By enhancing enrollment processes and expanding outreach efforts, the project aims to ensure broader inclusion and accessibility to essential identification services for all Nigerian citizens.