Works Minister Orders Arrest of Traders on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

In a move resonating with the government's focus on bolstering infrastructural projects across Nigeria, David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has issued a directive for the arrest of traders operating along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. The traders' activities were disrupting the ongoing construction work on the expressway, leading to the minister's decisive action.

Enforcing Law and Order

Umahi, during his inspection of the Lafia bypass road and the dualisation project of the 9th Mile, Enugu-Otukpo-Makurdi Road, voiced disappointment over the traders obstructing the road and impeding construction. He further instructed security operatives to arrest and charge them in accordance with the law. In addition to this, he advised the governor to establish a task force to ensure the road is cleared and the project is completed without further hindrance.

Improving Infrastructure, Enhancing Security

This action aligns with the government's larger agenda of improving infrastructure, with a keen focus on enhancing security on inter-state routes. One of the primary goals is to ensure contractors have adequate funding for major highway projects like the Abuja-Kano highway. The Federal Government has also clarified that there is no ban on using asphalt for road construction, squashing rumours that had been circulating.

