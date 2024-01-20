Wole Soyinka Criticizes State of Social Media in Nigeria

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has voiced sharp criticism of the state of social media in Nigeria, lamenting a noticeable decline in intellectual discourse and the rise of baseless labeling and ethnophobic accusations on various platforms. His comments were made during a speech at the 48th President's party and his investiture as an honorary member of the Abeokuta Club in Ogun State.

The Decline of Intellectual Discourse

Soyinka pointed out that social media, which should ideally serve as a hub for intelligent interaction, has instead become a breeding ground for misinformation and irrational discourse in Nigeria. He contrasted this with other regions where social media fosters intellectual content and meaningful discussions. He expressed his concern over the trivialization of serious matters, with minor disagreements – such as those emerging from election results – leading to severe and unfounded social media labels.

Soyinka's Stand on Baseless Accusations

Renowned for his intellectual prowess and refusal to mince words, Soyinka dismissed the need to defend oneself against such baseless accusations, suggesting that it was an exercise in futility. He expressed surprise at the extent to which some people are consumed by the desire for power, to the point of being unable to accept electoral defeat gracefully. He advocated for a shift towards reasoned debate and the examination of facts, rather than resorting to demonization and unfounded accusations.

The Hijack of Social Media by 'Barbarians'

Despite not being a participant in social media himself, Soyinka expressed his dismay at the hijack of these platforms by what he termed 'barbarians.' These individuals, he believes, have significantly diminished the intellectual quality of social media interactions in Nigeria. But in spite of this, he expressed strong confidence in the community of intellectuals, minds, and creatives to redeem the situation and rescue the country from the negative impact of social media.