WIOCC CEO Shares Strategies to Prevent Internet Disruption in Nigeria

Chris Wood, the Chief Executive Officer of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), has proposed proactive strategies to safeguard Nigeria's internet connectivity against future disruptions caused by undersea cable damage incidents. Speaking at a virtual conference in the wake of recent undersea cable damages, Wood emphasized the importance of telecom operators connecting to all available cables in the country as a primary measure to prevent internet service disruption.

Advertisment

Enhancing Resilience Through Cable Redundancy

Wood highlighted the significance of diversifying cable connections and ensuring redundancy in Nigeria's internet infrastructure. He noted that if operators had been connected to all available cables, including Glo-1 and Equiano, the impact of damages to WACS, ACE, Main One, and SAT3 subsea cables would have been mitigated. While acknowledging the cost-intensive nature of landing additional cables, Wood stressed the necessity of investing in more cable infrastructure to enhance resilience and minimize the risk of internet outages.

Challenges and Considerations in Securing Undersea Cables

While discussing security measures for undersea cables, Wood underscored the challenges associated with physical security and the predominant role of natural events in causing cable damages. He explained that deliberate human interference with undersea cables is difficult due to their location on the seabed, making them inaccessible to unauthorized individuals. However, Wood cautioned against potential risks posed by ships anchoring in shallow waters during storms, which could inadvertently damage cables. Despite these challenges, Wood emphasized that increasing cable diversity and connectivity among operators is vital for establishing natural redundancy and ensuring internet resilience in Nigeria.