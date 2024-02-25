WINBAFRICA Marks a Decade of Empowerment and Education for African Women and Girls in Lagos

As the morning sun casts a golden glow over the bustling streets of Lagos, a transformative journey reaches a significant milestone at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga center in Ikoyi. The African Women Foundation for Nation Building, widely known as WINBAFRICA, is poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary on February 26, 2024. This year's theme, 'Bridging the Gap: Celebrating a Decade of Nation Building,' not only commemorates a decade of unwavering dedication to girl-child education and women empowerment across Africa but also sets the stage for a future where every woman and girl can aspire to greater heights.

Empowering Through Education and Debate

The highlight of the anniversary celebration is the introduction of an annual school debate competition and a scholarship program for 20 young girls. The debate, a spirited contest between Steady Steps School, Lekki, and Bomak International Schools Surulere, Lagos, aims to encourage discussions on pressing social and economic issues, with the ultimate prize being the WINBAFRICA YOUNG NATION BUILDERS' TROPHY (WYNBT). This initiative underscores the organization’s commitment to nurturing critical thinking and leadership skills among African youth, propelling them towards meaningful contributions in nation-building.

A Decade of Transformative Impact

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Bukola Bello-Jaiyesimi, WINBAFRICA has embarked on a remarkable journey since its inception in 2014. The organization has launched several projects, including the Education First Series, Project Sapphire, and the WINBAFRICA Food Bank, profoundly impacting thousands of lives in Ghana, Gambia, South Africa, and Ethiopia. These initiatives reflect a steadfast commitment to transforming African societies by supporting women and girls in playing significant roles in education and nation-building.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Reach and Impact

As WINBAFRICA celebrates a decade of achievements, the focus now shifts towards expanding its reach and deepening its impact. Dr. Bello-Jaiyesimi expressed the organization's dedication to continuing its mission, emphasizing that "Our work is far from over. We are only getting started." This sentiment echoes the resolve of WINBAFRICA to break new ground in empowering African women and girls, ensuring they have the tools, resources, and opportunities to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

In a world where the quest for equality and empowerment often encounters formidable challenges, WINBAFRICA stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more inclusive and equitable future. As the organization embarks on its next decade, its legacy of empowerment and education serves as a testament to the transformative power of dedicated efforts in shaping the destiny of nations.