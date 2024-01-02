en English
Military

When Soldiers Turn Police: Nigeria’s Civil-Military Relations under Scrutiny

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
When Soldiers Turn Police: Nigeria's Civil-Military Relations under Scrutiny

In Nigeria, an alarming situation has evolved with a massive deployment of 50,000 soldiers for internal security duties, diverting them from their principal task of safeguarding the nation’s territorial sovereignty and engaging in warfare. The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, underscored this predicament at an event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The military’s involvement in civilian policing has been a growing trend since the nation’s transition from military to civilian rule, exacerbated by the inadequacies of the police force.

Military Supersedes Civilian Policing

Over time, soldiers have been witnessed conducting routine patrols, manning checkpoints, and even partaking in election duties and safeguarding social events. This scenario has resulted in the military overshadowing the police, thereby threatening the principle of subordination of the military to civilian authority.

Mixed Results of Military Involvement

The military’s utilization in this capacity has yielded mixed results, with some victories against Boko Haram but also instances of human rights abuses and an escalating security situation. This is epitomized by the violence and killings in regions such as Plateau State.

Addressing the Security Conundrum

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, confronts the challenge of curbing the military’s role in policing and addressing the security issues that have led to thousands of deaths and abductions. It is suggested that Nigeria should align with global democratic best practices, which separate the military from civilian affairs, and instead concentrate on strengthening and decentralizing its police force.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

