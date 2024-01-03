en English
Nigeria

Western Port Command Enhances Security Measures Amid Holiday Season

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Western Port Command Enhances Security Measures Amid Holiday Season

As the festive season approaches, security measures at the Western Port Command have been amplified to forestall illegal activities. The Port Authority Police, under the guidance of Commissioner Olanrewaju Ishola, have taken the lead in this initiative by deploying officers and canine units to the jetties. This strategy is part of a broader plan to maintain vigilance and prevent unauthorized ship boarding that could potentially disrupt the smooth running of these ports – a critical backbone of the nation’s economy.

Collaboration and Vigilance

Ishola has issued directives to his personnel to work in tandem with the terminal operators. This collaborative approach is aimed at informing the command about ship movements, enabling thorough checks, and curtailing illegal migration. It also underlines the importance of information sharing and synergy in maintaining the security of the ports.

Working with the Ministry of Transportation

Plans are also underway to cooperate with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation. This partnership will ensure that all boats operating on the waterways are registered, and access to unauthorized vessels is restricted. This initiative is in line with the broader strategy to maintain a secure maritime environment.

Recent Successes and Future Plans

The commissioner pointed out some recent successes that have come as a result of these intensified security measures, including the arrest and sentencing of 14 stowaways to community service. He assures that while security is tightened, legitimate waterway users will not be hindered. The focus remains on those without proper authorization.

Ishola is committed to maintaining a 24-hour police presence at the ports and working with various stakeholders to ensure the continuity and security of the country’s maritime operations. This commitment goes beyond the yuletide period, as the ports remain a critical component of the nation’s economic framework.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

