en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Nigeria Humanist Groups Navigate Asylum Challenges, Stressing Verification and Collaboration

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Nigeria Humanist Groups Navigate Asylum Challenges, Stressing Verification and Collaboration

In the heart of Africa, a challenge emerges for humanist organizations, encapsulated in the grand narrative of Nigeria. The issue at hand is a tightrope walk between offering asylum to genuine humanists facing persecution and weeding out those who might exploit the system by posing as humanists.

Humanist individuals, fleeing from persecution, are often granted asylum and a certain degree of protection in Western countries. However, the potential abuse of this facility looms large as unscrupulous individuals might falsely claim to be humanists to gain asylum. This potential for exploitation underscores the need for vigilance and rigorous verification processes.

Nigeria’s Humanist Movement: Challenges and Responsibilities

The humanist movement in Nigeria has a longstanding history of several decades. The association has been diligently connecting and supporting humanists, providing them with a sense of community and fellowship. This solidarity is especially crucial for nonreligious persons who could face danger for their beliefs. However, alongside this noble work, the leaders of the humanist association grapple with the task of verifying the authenticity of asylum claims.

The author emphatically calls for cooperation between humanist leaders and asylum authorities. This partnership is vital to prevent the abuse of the asylum system and ensure that resources are not squandered on fraudulent claims. The narrative underscores the significance of evidence-based decisions and international collaboration. The ultimate goal is to protect the integrity of humanist support mechanisms and the asylum process, ensuring that those who truly face persecution for their non-religious beliefs find refuge.

0
Human Rights Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
16 mins ago
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
In a world where social media often amplifies personal workplace experiences, a recent incident involving the abrupt termination of an employee at Cloudflare and its subsequent viral video has sparked a wider conversation on workforce management and employee relations. The video, which gained extensive traction on social media platforms, depicted the distress of the employee
Cloudflare CEO Responds to Viral Employee Termination Video
Whistleblower Maggie Oliver Calls for Action and Awareness in Child Abuse Cases
34 mins ago
Whistleblower Maggie Oliver Calls for Action and Awareness in Child Abuse Cases
Reforming the UK's Criminal Justice System: The Case for Unique IDs for Victims
40 mins ago
Reforming the UK's Criminal Justice System: The Case for Unique IDs for Victims
John Lewis: The Journey of Forgiveness and Commitment
18 mins ago
John Lewis: The Journey of Forgiveness and Commitment
Dessau Remembers Oury Jalloh: A Beacon for Justice in Unresolved Police Custody Death
28 mins ago
Dessau Remembers Oury Jalloh: A Beacon for Justice in Unresolved Police Custody Death
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
32 mins ago
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
2 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
2 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
5 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
6 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
6 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
8 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
9 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
9 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
11 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
17 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app